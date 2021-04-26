Duality of Light - Gibsunday Improvisation

Here is an improvisation for #Gibsunday. I've been posting a lot for #teletuesday and #straturday and my poor Gibsons aren't getting enough play time. Thus #Gibsunday was born lol.



For this improvisation I took my Epiphone Les Paul and played to a simple 4/4 120 bpm beat. The drums are via Superior Drummer's dream pop EZX with some basic electronica drum patterns. The first guitar track acts as the bass and rhythm where I split the signal between an octave effect that dropped the pitch to make it more bass-like. The other part of the track has some basic drive and reverb on it. The lead track is has a chorus, reverb and drive on it via Bias FX 2.



The overall mood came out a bit gothic/post punkish with the electronic drums. Who knows what style it falls under. Thanks for listening :-) #gibsunday