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Duality of Light - Gibsunday Improvisation
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81 views • April 26, 2021
Here is an improvisation for #Gibsunday. I've been posting a lot for #teletuesday and #straturday and my poor Gibsons aren't getting enough play time. Thus #Gibsunday was born lol.
For this improvisation I took my Epiphone Les Paul and played to a simple 4/4 120 bpm beat. The drums are via Superior Drummer's dream pop EZX with some basic electronica drum patterns. The first guitar track acts as the bass and rhythm where I split the signal between an octave effect that dropped the pitch to make it more bass-like. The other part of the track has some basic drive and reverb on it. The lead track is has a chorus, reverb and drive on it via Bias FX 2.
The overall mood came out a bit gothic/post punkish with the electronic drums. Who knows what style it falls under. Thanks for listening :-) #gibsunday
For this improvisation I took my Epiphone Les Paul and played to a simple 4/4 120 bpm beat. The drums are via Superior Drummer's dream pop EZX with some basic electronica drum patterns. The first guitar track acts as the bass and rhythm where I split the signal between an octave effect that dropped the pitch to make it more bass-like. The other part of the track has some basic drive and reverb on it. The lead track is has a chorus, reverb and drive on it via Bias FX 2.
The overall mood came out a bit gothic/post punkish with the electronic drums. Who knows what style it falls under. Thanks for listening :-) #gibsunday
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