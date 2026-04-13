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Autism Alert: Parents Must Learn About Top Hidden Environmental Triggers - Tracy Slepcevic
Counter Culture Mom
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When Tracy Slepcevic’s son Noah was diagnosed with autism, she became a warrior for his well-being and informing as many other parents as possible. Tracy is the founder and president of Autism Health Inc., and the creator of the Autism Health Summit, which empowers families to tackle autism head-on, address underlying conditions, and find practical solutions for facing such a diagnosis. She is also the author of Warrior Mom - A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son With Autism. Tracy shares news about a recent study exploring the link between autism and parasites in the brain and how she ensured her son received an accurate diagnosis. Tracy explains the risks of childhood vaccines and how these immunizations appear to have triggered her son’s regression as a child.



TAKEAWAYS


Attend the Autism Health Summit to hear incredible experts by going to https://ahsconference.com/ and use code TINA50 for $50 off


The Hepatitis B shot has come under scrutiny as it relates to potentially triggering autism in children


Vaccines today are loaded with neurotoxins and other troubling ingredients like mercury and aluminum


Tracy recommends parents seek a clinical psychologist’s assessment of their child if they suspect autism may be present



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Autism Health Summit 2026 video: https://bit.ly/3NEL6kO

AHS Registration (use code TINA50 for $50 off): https://ahsconference.com/

11,350% Rise in Autism from Hep B Shot: https://bit.ly/46VTP8t

Warrior Mom book: https://warriormom.com/warrior-mom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH TRACY SLEPCEVIC

Website: https://warriormom.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AutismAuthorTracy


🔗 CONNECT WITH AUTISM HEALTH INC.

Website: https://autismhealth.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AutismHealthInc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autismhealthinc/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4dUkiaK


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Faces of Choice: https://facesofchoice.org/


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#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #tracyslepcevic #AutismAwareness #SpecialNeedsSupport #DevelopmentalDisabilities #BiblicalParenting #ChristianParenting #IdentityInChrist #AutismAdvocate #SpecialNeedsSupport #FaithAndFamily #AutismParenting #WarriorMom #VaccineAwareness #AutismRisk #AutismSpectrum #OnTheSpectrum #AutismAcceptance #AutismSupport


Keywords
vaccinesautismvaccinemedicalawarenessmentalautisticemotional healthdisabilitiestracy slepcevicwarrior mom
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