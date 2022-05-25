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I'LL TAKE FAKE OUTRAGE FOR $1776 ALEX
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50 views • May 25, 2022
I’LL TAKE FAKE OUTRAGE FOR $1776 ALEX
Chinatown Joe thinks so little of the people he was arguably elected to lead, that he doesn’t expect you to notice how disingenuous he is. He relies on the major media complex to propagandize his behavior to transform his actions from that of a traitorous mercenary to that of a benevolent savior. This sham only works if the American people are kept misinformed, uneducated, and emotionally compromised. When Chinatown Joe spoke of unity in January of 2021, what he meant was obedience. And not just obedience, but total unquestioning allegiance. The Demolition Party, the left, and the progressives; don’t care about the carnage in Texas beyond its usefulness in undermining the true safety of the American people granted us by the 2nd amendment. No matter how good the grift, no matter how much they appeal to you emotionally, no matter how many fake tears they shed, no matter how many lies they tell you, there’s nothing “common sense” about rendering good law abiding citizens completely helpless when you know you can’t protect them.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/multiple-people-shot-downtown-sacramento-california-police/story?id=83843793
https://nypost.com/2021/05/23/almost-30-people-shot-over-the-weekend-in-new-york-city/
https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2021/7/3/22561910/chicago-weekend-shootings-july-2-5-homicide-gun-violence
https://abc7chicago.com/shooting-chicago-crime-weekend-violence-police-department/11884559/
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/24/us/gallery/uvalde-texas-school-shooting-photos/index.html
https://nypost.com/2022/05/24/what-we-know-so-far-about-salvador-ramos-the-suspected-texas-school-shooter/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ILL-TAKE-FAKE-OUTRAGE-FOR-1776-ALEX-e1j2e30
Chinatown Joe thinks so little of the people he was arguably elected to lead, that he doesn’t expect you to notice how disingenuous he is. He relies on the major media complex to propagandize his behavior to transform his actions from that of a traitorous mercenary to that of a benevolent savior. This sham only works if the American people are kept misinformed, uneducated, and emotionally compromised. When Chinatown Joe spoke of unity in January of 2021, what he meant was obedience. And not just obedience, but total unquestioning allegiance. The Demolition Party, the left, and the progressives; don’t care about the carnage in Texas beyond its usefulness in undermining the true safety of the American people granted us by the 2nd amendment. No matter how good the grift, no matter how much they appeal to you emotionally, no matter how many fake tears they shed, no matter how many lies they tell you, there’s nothing “common sense” about rendering good law abiding citizens completely helpless when you know you can’t protect them.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/multiple-people-shot-downtown-sacramento-california-police/story?id=83843793
https://nypost.com/2021/05/23/almost-30-people-shot-over-the-weekend-in-new-york-city/
https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2021/7/3/22561910/chicago-weekend-shootings-july-2-5-homicide-gun-violence
https://abc7chicago.com/shooting-chicago-crime-weekend-violence-police-department/11884559/
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/24/us/gallery/uvalde-texas-school-shooting-photos/index.html
https://nypost.com/2022/05/24/what-we-know-so-far-about-salvador-ramos-the-suspected-texas-school-shooter/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/ILL-TAKE-FAKE-OUTRAGE-FOR-1776-ALEX-e1j2e30
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