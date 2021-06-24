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New Belgium Brewing Co. Voodoo Ranger V2K IPA 4.0/5
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40 views • June 24, 2021
Here we have another brew from one of what I consider to be a Premier Brewhaus. New Belgium consistently turns out interesting if not excellent styles in various varietals. Today we look at their Voodoo Ranger line addition, V2K IPA
The nose is interesting, lightly piney w a citrus overlay. Initial hit is surprising, light and thin w just a hint of bittering. Fast thru the middle with the flavor profile centering on the tongue. She cleans up on the back end, while dirty she is not overly oily. A good solid brew from New Belgium once again.
ABV 6.9, IBUs19 and the SRM of by my eye 20.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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The nose is interesting, lightly piney w a citrus overlay. Initial hit is surprising, light and thin w just a hint of bittering. Fast thru the middle with the flavor profile centering on the tongue. She cleans up on the back end, while dirty she is not overly oily. A good solid brew from New Belgium once again.
ABV 6.9, IBUs19 and the SRM of by my eye 20.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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