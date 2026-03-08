BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The oil reservoirs continue to burn in Tehran this morning as well
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
0
41 views • 1 day ago

The oil reservoirs continue to burn in Tehran this morning as well.

Adding:

⚡️Lebanon: Hezbollah claimed responsibility for 33 attacks against Israel's IDF in the last 24 hours (midnight to midnight) - a record number since the current round of conflict began.

The Iranian news agency Mehr quotes a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts saying that a majority has been reached to elect Khamenei's successor, but procedural obstacles still remain to be resolved.

Iran will not give up a single inch of its territory, said the country's President, Pezeshkian.

Earlier, Trump said that the map of Iran could change after the conflict.

Also, ❗️The US Embassy in Oslo suffered minor damage as a result of an explosion, the police reported. ❗️The explosion at the US embassy in Norway may have been intentional, in connection with events in the Middle East, reports Reuters, citing the police. The Norwegian police will strengthen security measures in Oslo.

And:  The American press reports that the Pentagon is considering the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export terminal. 

The island processes about 90% of Iran's crude oil exports, making it the country's most important economic source of income.

Early this morning, the Navy of the Corps carried out a strike on the American helicopter base Al-Adir, - the press service of the IRGC.

More:  

⚡️The Council of Experts has elected the supreme leader of Iran, and the council's secretary is expected to announce the decision soon.

The Americans claimed that they killed everyone who elects the leader.

⚡️The United States is considering the possibility of sending special forces to seize Iran's nuclear arsenal.

