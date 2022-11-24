Medical Journal Fraud to Control The Vaccine & Health Narrative? Dr. Pierre Kory, Covid19CriticalCare.com

Virus and Vaccine Propaganda Starts With The Medical Journals?

"Once you control the [medical] journals that tells the agencies what to do and they tell the media what to say. And so all the propaganda that we have been subjected to is founded upon what appear in journals. And they know that. They know it's the key to really propagating lies." Positive Ivermectin Studies Are Actively Rejected and Censored by Medical Journals.

FULL SHOW: Dr. Pierre Kory Interview by The New American, 2022, https://rumble.com/v1kzn29-dr.-pierre-kory-high-impact-journals-censoring-ivermectin-studies.html

In his book, “The War on Ivermectin: The Medicine That Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the COVID Pandemic,” Dr. Pierre Kory details the history of ivermectin and the how and why behind Big Pharma’s suppression of this drug when it was found to work against COVID-19" ~ www.drJosephMercola.com

"Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, is the former Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center at the University of Wisconsin. He is considered one of the world pioneers in the use of ultrasound by physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of critically ill patients." ~ www.covid19criticalcare.com



