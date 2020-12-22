(MIAC #139) New Climate Extremes and Shifting Magnetic Poles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-139-surviving-new-climate-extremes-and-shifting-magnetic-poles
Bill Porter of iGrow Organic acting as New Agriculture Development Lead focused on innovative tools and systems to dramatically increase crop yields along with Diamond from Oppenhimer Ranch Project & David DuByne creator of ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube talk about solutions to decreasing crop yields globally in the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum. (Part 4 of 4)
•Magnetic Pole Reversal 2050?
•Best root crops to grow with new climate extremes
•Hail resistant greenhouse
•Solutions to grow enormous amounts of food in ¼ acre
•Finding agricultural resources in your local area to help you start and grow the best plants/ fruits for your area (local ag center, nurseries, universities, farm bureau, USDA conservation district)
•Where to get free seeds and plants for your local area (wild and native)
•Solar greenhouses, Organic farming & Beekeeping
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.