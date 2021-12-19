© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Globalist Decarbonisation Agenda is Mass Depopulation
Follow
0
Share
Report
84 views • December 19, 2021
This is a 5 minute speech I gave at the December 18th Freedom Rally in Perth Western Australia. It is on the subject of eliminating humans en mass as the cabal's decarbonisation agenda. We are the carbon they want to eliminate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.