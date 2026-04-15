RT News - April 15 2026 2PM GMT

April 15, 2026

rt.com





Donald Trump says he's permanently opening the strait of Hormuz for China and the World. In a vaguely worded post, it remains to be seen if the US presidents power struggle with Tehran has been resolved. Widespread destruction across Tehran displaces civilians whose lives are in now ruins. Their future is at stake after their pasts have been erased amid the US-Israeli onslaught. And, while the ceasefire is holding and the US sails freshly loaded battleships to the region, Pakistan proposes a second round of peace talks. RT sits down with the country's Ambassador to Russia to discuss the possibility of a breakthrough.





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