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Two OSHA mask experts blow up mask use and mask mandates
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659 views • October 25, 2020
Masks and respirators are their specialty; their area of focused study and expertise. Having spent MANY YEARS MORE TIME studying personal protective equipment than doctors, they are in a superior position of knowledge on the subject - and tell us the mandates and mask culture is woefully mistaken.
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