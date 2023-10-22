The explosion destroyed Nova Poshta Terminal in Kharkiv

An explosion from a missile hit destroyed the Nova Poshta Terminal in Korotych village, Kharkiv. Russia claims that the explosion was caused by S-300, when a spent missile fell as a result of Ukrainian air defenses. Ukraine claims to have found the remains of Russian S-300 missile. However, Nova Poshta has long participated and been closely involved in supplying logistics to Ukrainian military.
