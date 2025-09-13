BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 15: Activating the Deliverer
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
4 views • 20 hours ago

There is an interesting discussion between Jesus and Moses recorded in the Book of Exodus. Prior to spending 40 years as a shepherd, Moses had been a prince of Egypt. At 80 years old, he was in a retirement mood and didn’t see himself being part of the solution in freeing the Hebrews from slavery.

God the Son personally met with Moses on the backside of the wilderness. From a supernatural flame, Jesus outlined what He wanted Moses to do, but Moses wasn’t interested, and it wasn’t until Jesus got angry that Moses finally realized he was speaking to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and if he wanted to be on good terms with His Creator, he’d better listen and obey.

Moses was ignorant of the events that had transpired in the Book of Genesis, the background of the legal conflict between God and Lucifer, and how it affects all events on earth. The Bible makes more sense when you know why events are happening, their timing, and the end result.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1803.pdf

RLJ-1803 -- APRIL 11, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


jesuswildernessslaveryhebrewsmosesshepherdgod the sonbook of exodusprince of egyptsupernatural flame
