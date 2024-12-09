BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: WESTERN COUP IN SYRIA! - Assad To Step Down? - Israeli Backed Rebels Take Damascus!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2639 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
251 views • 5 months ago

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/


USE Code WAM to save 5%!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321


USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/


Save money by using code WAM


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM


Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


Josh Sigurdson reports on the western coup underway in Syria as Assad faces stepping down as leader due to Israeli, US and Turkish backed rebels taking over the country and managing to seize Homs and Damascus.

Bashar Al Assad has long been an enemy of the west for his refusal to not be part of the international Rothschild backed banking system.

Syria was once one of the richest, safest and prosperous countries in the Middle East before the US and Israel armed and funded ISIS and committed false flag attacks in the region to shift closer to an eventual war with Iran to kick off World War 3.

Russian and Iranian military are under attack in Syria by these Israeli backed HTS who were previously "Al Nusra."

This is the leadup to and the excuse for the Great Reset which was planned long ago. A technocratic world order.

Iran, one of Russia's top allies is a main target and with this, we will see a world war combining conflict between Russian & Ukraine with Israel, Iran, China, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Taiwan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and many others.

This is a staged power shift from the west to the east and Assad is standing in the way. Do not fall for the propaganda.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/


Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media


For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2024

Keywords
newsww3syriaisrealassad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy