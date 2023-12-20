KIEV BEATS ITS HEAD AGAINST NATO WALL

Having destroyed the country, the Kiev regime loses no hope of becoming part of a prosperous Western garden. At least some of the deserted and destroyed Ukrainian lands should join the cherished EU and NATO at the end. Although the West itself is in no hurry to open the doors to its garden.





Moscow has never opposed Ukraine’s membership in the EU, but its neighbor’s desire to join NATO has become a red line. Blindly making no conclusions, Kiev continues its short-sighted policy.





Thus, Kiev has recently adopted a new strategy for the management of the military education system, which should help achieve compatibility with NATO in the military sphere. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is confident that it will make the system of military education more functional, introduce a Western leadership model and achieve full compatibility between military education in Ukraine and NATO.





Of course, Kiev has not found a more appropriate time than to carry out fundamental reforms in the military sphere during wartime. Apparently, the desire to meet the requirements of NATO is much higher than common sense.





The military leadership of “the most democratic and sovereign country in Europe” proudly admitted that advisers from NATO countries took part in the elaboration of the strategy.





No one will dare to refute the power of the American and other foreign militaries in Ukraine anymore. They command the Ukrainian military not only at universities, but also at the front. Even The New York Times admitted that the US military “together with the Ukrainians” were looking for a new strategy in the war after the failure of the counteroffensive. Following foreigners’ orders, Ukrainian soldiers will have to start implementing the new strategy in early 2024.





However, even the NATO military command has little faith in the success of the Ukrainian army. The former chief of staff of the NATO military mission in Moscow claimed that the Ukrainian military has no basic knowledge of strategy. Ukrainian commanders “do not understand even the basic things” and “have not read a single military book,” but rather only repeat the claims about the counteroffensive. It’s not for nothing that their president is a great showman.





Unfortunately, the Kiev regime does not learn from its mistakes. After all, even the counteroffensive, which was conducted according to NATO tactics, on Western equipment, with the coordination of NATO intelligence, and largely under the command of foreign ‘military instructors’, ended in a complete failure and deprived the Ukrainian army of more than 160,000 soldiers. As a result, Ukrainian servicemen took an example from the Russian army and began to build a long concrete line of defense with their Soviet shovels.





https://southfront.press/kiev-beats-its-head-against-nato-wall/