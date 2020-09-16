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Gingrich CENSORED For Exposing Soros!
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138 views • September 16, 2020
Gingrich CENSORED For Exposing Soros! Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was blatantly CENSORED on FOX News for revealing Rothschild-agent George Soros funding Antifa and BLM! Freedom of Speech refused to the former Speaker of the House! For a Full Analysis see Sept 16 2020 TruNews here: https://www.trunews.com/stream/bait-and-switch-will-trump-supporters-line-up-for-coronavirus-vaccine-in-2021
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