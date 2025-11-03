Iran will never surrender to American imperialism - Khamenei - ENG text only

Iran will never surrender to American imperialism – Khamenei

💬 “Will we…oppose America forever? The answer is, first of all, America’s imperialistic nature does not accept anything other than submission,” the supreme leader told students at a rally Monday.

Calling Trump the first US president to openly admit as much with his demand that Iran “surrender,” Khamenei stressed that this is impossible.

💬 “The surrender of a nation, especially a nation like Iran, with all its capabilities, with all its wealth, with its intellectual and cultural history, with its alert and motivated youth – what does surrender even mean?” he asked.

America’s imperialistic nature is “not compatible” with the “independence-seeking nature” of post-1979 Iran, Khamenei said, characterizing the conflict between the two countries as “an inherent, fundamental” one, and pointing to endless American provocations against the Islamic Republic.