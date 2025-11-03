Iran will never surrender to American imperialism - Khamenei - ENG text only

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran will never surrender to American imperialism – Khamenei
💬 “Will we…oppose America forever? The answer is, first of all, America’s imperialistic nature does not accept anything other than submission,” the supreme leader told students at a rally Monday.
Calling Trump the first US president to openly admit as much with his demand that Iran “surrender,” Khamenei stressed that this is impossible.
💬 “The surrender of a nation, especially a nation like Iran, with all its capabilities, with all its wealth, with its intellectual and cultural history, with its alert and motivated youth – what does surrender even mean?” he asked.
America’s imperialistic nature is “not compatible” with the “independence-seeking nature” of post-1979 Iran, Khamenei said, characterizing the conflict between the two countries as “an inherent, fundamental” one, and pointing to endless American provocations against the Islamic Republic.