BREAKING! - An F-35 Fighter Jet just Crashed during Takeoff in Albuquerque - part 2

Another angle where it's clearly visible that it's an F-35.
BREAKING! An F-35 fighter jet just cashed during takeoff at Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, New Mexico. Kirkland Airforce Base is close, so possibly from there.
The pilot is reported as alive, is conscious and has been taken to hospital.
More info here: https://abqraw.com/post/military-jet-crashes-near-university-and-rio-bravo/
