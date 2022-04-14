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BREAKING: January 6th Committee Prepares To Completely Outlaw Protests And Prevent Patriots From Organizing
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51 views • April 14, 2022
ali alexander joins alex jones live in studio to break new developments surrounding the persecution of patriots who gathered in washington d.c. to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. get yours today & support the infowar!
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