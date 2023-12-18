UN 'Youth' Leader Promotes 2030 Agenda, Sustainable Development Goals

After holding concerts around the world powered by batteries, musician AY Young, got a call from socialist United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres asked him to become one of his 17 young leaders. Now, Young travels the world urging youth to get involved in supporting and promoting the UN 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which UN leaders have called the "masterplan for humanity." However, when asked whether people should trust the UN, he hesitated.