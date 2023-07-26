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Owen Benjamin Reacts To Obama's Dead Chef: Body Of Tafari Campbell Found Floating At Obama’s Home
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487 views • July 26, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 25, 2023


How often have chefs been found mysteriously dead on your property?

Owen Benjamin is back to react to the dead body found outside of the Obama’s home at Martha’s Vineyard.

If you're an elite Democrat, apparently being their personal chef is the most dangerous job in the world.

Walter Scheib worked for years as the White House chef for the Clintons.

In 2015, he somehow drowned in the mountains of New Mexico.

Now, Tafari Campbell, who worked with Barack Obama in the White House and stayed in his orbit after he left, has been found dead in an 8-foot-deep pond on Martha's Vineyard.

Chefs see a lot and they hear a lot.

If they have a falling-out, or decide to leave their employers, they have information they could give to the press which could also make them a liability.

Campbell spent more than a decade around the Obamas.

The perfectly normal Obama family, where the "husband" once wrote a letter to his girlfriend saying he "considered gayness" but chose the greater "challenge" of a heterosexual relationship.

The perfectly normal Obama family, where the "wife" looks like Serena Williams after a round of performance enhancing drugs.

The Obama’s have recently changed their story.

Originally they claimed they were not at their Marth’s Vineyard mansion but now they have admitted to being present.

Videos have emerged showing Chef Campbell swimming with no problem.

This means the initial claims that he could not swim are false.

Dying in 8 feet of water while paddle boarding does not seem realistic.

NPCs hurl accusations of “conspiracy theory” all because some have the ability to think critically and ask good questions.

Those who are brainwashed refuse to believe in the truth because the truth is horrifying to them.

They turn to insults as a coping mechanism to avoid facing an evil world.

We must not let that stop us from questioning the empire of lies.

Whether it’s the shape of the earth, the collapse of Damar Hamlin, or the map of Antarctica, we must never be afraid to ask honest questions.

We must continue to have genuine opinions and speak the truth.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32c2yy-owen-benjamin-reacts-to-obamas-dead-chef-body-of-tafari-campbell-found-floa.html


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barack obamaobamademocratelitedeadclintonsowen benjaminmysteriousswimmingpondchefmarthas vineyardstew petersempire of liesfloatingtafari campbellobamas homedrownsmost dangerous jobwalter scheibwhite house chef8 feet deep
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