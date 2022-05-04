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From a Bipolar Misdiagnosis to Revealing the Dangers of Modern Day Medicine with Kara Mosher (Part 1)
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352 views • May 04, 2022
At 28-years-old, Kara Mosher checked into a psych ward and within ten seconds of evaluation was diagnosed with bipolar disorder - a diagnosis that would later turn out to be completely inaccurate. Eight years, a half a million dollars, and 30,000 pills later, Kara healed up and woke up to the lies of the pharmaceutical industry, the mainstream media, and the dangers of heavy-duty psychedelic drugs. Discover Kara’s journey as she became entangled in New Age occult magic, astrology, and psychic channeling, and how Jesus Christ walked into her life and changed her heart forever. Kara confirms the spirit world is real and shares the first part of her escape from the demonic deceptions of the New Age in this jam-packed, eye-opening testimony.


TAKEAWAYS

John D. Rockefeller redesigned the pharmaceutical industry and worked toward eliminating homeopathic and natural medicinal remedies

Modern medicine can keep you sick and blinded to the truth

Part of the New World Order’s plan is to make people dependent on the government for everything - including medicine

Psychedelic drugs are dangerous because they open a door to the demonic spirit world


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kara Mosher Music: https://spoti.fi/3EmjBmH
Sound Frequency Info (Nazi-Rockefeller Tuning): https://bit.ly/3KgB2X8
Nervous System Manipulation Patent US6506148B2: https://bit.ly/39hM5Tp
Behavioral Dialectical Therapy: https://bit.ly/38mybir
Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder: https://bit.ly/3rSmZAZ
The Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Workbook: https://amzn.to/3vuAitz
Rockefellers Created Western Medicine: https://bit.ly/3k9AqYS

🔗 CONNECT WITH KARA MOSHER
Website: https://karamosher.com/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3y4KHOn
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3EjwHRU
Podcast: https://apple.co/3KtKlDd

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Keywords
godastrologymedicinehomeopathicbipolar disorderoccult magictina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showand psychic channelingnew age psych wardnew world ordeamericademonic spiritpsychedelic drugskara mosher churchbipolar misdiagnosis
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