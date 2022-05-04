From a Bipolar Misdiagnosis to Revealing the Dangers of Modern Day Medicine with Kara Mosher (Part 1)

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TAKEAWAYS
John D. Rockefeller redesigned the pharmaceutical industry and worked toward eliminating homeopathic and natural medicinal remedies
Modern medicine can keep you sick and blinded to the truth
Part of the New World Order’s plan is to make people dependent on the government for everything - including medicine
Psychedelic drugs are dangerous because they open a door to the demonic spirit world
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