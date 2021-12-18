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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 48
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10 views • December 18, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we proceed to chapter 7 of 1 Corinthians where Paul finally begins to respond to the questions raised in the letter from the Corinthian ekklesia to Paul. The first topic addressed concerns the bedroom activities of the members of the ekklesia, demonstrating the transparency inherent within an ekklesia family of God. We analyze Paul's counsel in light of other teachings Paul has provided regarding the different roles of a husband and wife in forming and developing the marital complementary union where two become one.
In this episode, we proceed to chapter 7 of 1 Corinthians where Paul finally begins to respond to the questions raised in the letter from the Corinthian ekklesia to Paul. The first topic addressed concerns the bedroom activities of the members of the ekklesia, demonstrating the transparency inherent within an ekklesia family of God. We analyze Paul's counsel in light of other teachings Paul has provided regarding the different roles of a husband and wife in forming and developing the marital complementary union where two become one.
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