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URSULA STALIN DISCUSSES POTENTIAL FOR EU-WIDE MANDATORY COVID VACCINATION
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231 views • December 02, 2021
It is time for the European Union 'to think about' making Covid vaccines mandatory across the entire bloc, Ursula von der Leyen has said as the continent battles a winter wave of virus amid fears about the Omicron variant.
The EU Commission President, speaking in Brussels, said it will ultimately be up to member states to decide their own vaccine rules - but it is her 'personal opinion' that the time is right to discuss forcing people to get jabs.
'We have one third of the population which is not vaccinated. This is 150million people - that is a lot. Not each and every one could be vaccinated... but the vast majority could,' she said.
Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
The EU Commission President, speaking in Brussels, said it will ultimately be up to member states to decide their own vaccine rules - but it is her 'personal opinion' that the time is right to discuss forcing people to get jabs.
'We have one third of the population which is not vaccinated. This is 150million people - that is a lot. Not each and every one could be vaccinated... but the vast majority could,' she said.
Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
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