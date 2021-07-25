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Planning Your Life, Choosing Your Future
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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30 views • July 25, 2021
My family insists that I get a high-paying career before I have children, but I think doing what I love is more important. Do you think that in order to start a family you need to have a high income?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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