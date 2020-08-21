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There Are No Races of Men! Ken Ham – One Race One Blood.
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41 views • August 21, 2020
Racial Politics is a false paradigm actively designed by diabolically inspired (knowing or unknowing) marxist idealogues to inflame tensions between different cultural groups, to divide and conquer. It does not do what it claims - to lift so called marginalised 'Racial Groups' out of poverty, or to advance and promote their interests within a given body politic.
There are no races of men, but there are different skin tones within a spectrum of light brown to dark brown - can't see any reason to fall out about it!
Here Ken Ham details the biblical view of genetic differences.
“Evidence continues to collect that the term race is meaningless, used to point out differences in people that are not definitive.” - Susan Chavez Cameron and Susan Macias Wycoff, “The Destructive Nature of the Term Race: Growing Beyond a False Paradigm,” Journal of Counselling and Development Volume 76, Issue 3, Summer 1998: 279.
“Race is the witchcraft of our time. The means by which we exorcise demons. It is the contemporary myth. Man’s most dangerous myth.” – Ashley Montagu (Israel Ehrenberg).
There are no races of men, but there are different skin tones within a spectrum of light brown to dark brown - can't see any reason to fall out about it!
Here Ken Ham details the biblical view of genetic differences.
“Evidence continues to collect that the term race is meaningless, used to point out differences in people that are not definitive.” - Susan Chavez Cameron and Susan Macias Wycoff, “The Destructive Nature of the Term Race: Growing Beyond a False Paradigm,” Journal of Counselling and Development Volume 76, Issue 3, Summer 1998: 279.
“Race is the witchcraft of our time. The means by which we exorcise demons. It is the contemporary myth. Man’s most dangerous myth.” – Ashley Montagu (Israel Ehrenberg).
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