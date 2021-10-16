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A GRANDE ILUSÃO VERSÃO 2019
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113 views • October 16, 2021
A realidade como a conhecemos, não é exatamente física, ela é composta por energia vibrando em baixa frequência, por isso é densa.
Mas na verdade nada se toca, pois a energia vibrando em baixa frequência, cria um campo eletromagnético ao seu redor, e este campo repele as células, moléculas e átomos das estruturas que se percebem ser real.
Mas na verdade nada se toca, pois a energia vibrando em baixa frequência, cria um campo eletromagnético ao seu redor, e este campo repele as células, moléculas e átomos das estruturas que se percebem ser real.
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