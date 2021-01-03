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Saturday News Alert! COVID-19 Martial Law Shocks The World
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350 views • January 03, 2021
Jan 2, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones and his guest Robert Barnes take to the airwaves in this critical weekend update!
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ff0ff3c70e608257de32e98
https://banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones and his guest Robert Barnes take to the airwaves in this critical weekend update!
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ff0ff3c70e608257de32e98
https://banned.video/
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