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Once Holy Spirit in us real Christians raptured then darkness sets in & worst fallen angels released
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34 views • July 18, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
Reptilian fallen angels returning from Orion star system
New enemy weapons alert to all allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces. I have been hearing from multiple sources that the reptilian fallen angels from the Orion star system will be returning to the earth after we real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us is raptured up to heaven. When light leaves, then darkness sets in. We real Christians, who the people of the world hated and persecuted and kicked us out of every workplace to try to starve us to death because they were afraid we would replace their jobs, were the last kamikaze warriors defending them from the devil and the worst fallen angels that will be released from the abyss, who are extremely angry and wants to destroy everything and everyone that exists, after they were in the spiritual Azkaban prison for eons. They are pissed and they are looking for a fight and will want to scorch everything they see. The Draco reptilian chimera aliens will be breakfast sausage food for them. And I am not joking either, but I mean it literally. I believe the worst ones are kept in the Saturn abyss and in Tartarus far below the earth, for a good reason. The fallen angels will be releasing these real bad fallen angels, in order to try to fight Jesus at Armageddon. It will be comical to see the fallen angels trying to fight the Creator of the universe and the God of heaven and earth. I think the nephilim & chimera aliens were lied to by Satan Lucifer that they will be the kings and rulers of the NWO when the real Christians are gone, but they will end up like the human Satanist witches who were told by Satan Lucifer that they will be kings and rulers of the NWO but they were just used and kidnapped and soul-scalped and their bodies stolen and betrayed. God had kept it from me up to now, but the truth is now coming out. It is time for the truth to be revealed.
It is extreme bad news for all the non-reptilian species for their end is coming. It is also bad news for the Dracos, as well, because they will no longer be needed to manage. It would be like a company slim down restructuring for the reptilian middle managers, and they will be trashed with the others, just like the Satanists were dumped by Satan Lucifer and the fallen angel corporate executives. This is what happens when you sell your soul to the devil. He will eventually trash you. The devil does not give his life for you on the cross to save you like God does, but the devil sucks you dry and poops on you and throws you into recycle bin for bigger and better things. Things are not looking good for the universe, once God’s presence is raptured up to heaven, and darkness sets in. Pure evil is not good management for any of the employees or inhabitants of the universe. You can be sure the devil will be ranting and raving after God is finished with humiliating him and uses his Church to stomp on his head, and he is thrown down to the earth. His tail will swipe one-third of the stars or fallen angels down to the earth with him. Imagine yourself stuck in an elevator with a mass murderer psychopath whose wife just left him and who just lost his job and who just found out that he has terminal cancer. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Reptilian fallen angels returning from Orion star system
New enemy weapons alert to all allies and Republic Rebel Alliance forces. I have been hearing from multiple sources that the reptilian fallen angels from the Orion star system will be returning to the earth after we real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us is raptured up to heaven. When light leaves, then darkness sets in. We real Christians, who the people of the world hated and persecuted and kicked us out of every workplace to try to starve us to death because they were afraid we would replace their jobs, were the last kamikaze warriors defending them from the devil and the worst fallen angels that will be released from the abyss, who are extremely angry and wants to destroy everything and everyone that exists, after they were in the spiritual Azkaban prison for eons. They are pissed and they are looking for a fight and will want to scorch everything they see. The Draco reptilian chimera aliens will be breakfast sausage food for them. And I am not joking either, but I mean it literally. I believe the worst ones are kept in the Saturn abyss and in Tartarus far below the earth, for a good reason. The fallen angels will be releasing these real bad fallen angels, in order to try to fight Jesus at Armageddon. It will be comical to see the fallen angels trying to fight the Creator of the universe and the God of heaven and earth. I think the nephilim & chimera aliens were lied to by Satan Lucifer that they will be the kings and rulers of the NWO when the real Christians are gone, but they will end up like the human Satanist witches who were told by Satan Lucifer that they will be kings and rulers of the NWO but they were just used and kidnapped and soul-scalped and their bodies stolen and betrayed. God had kept it from me up to now, but the truth is now coming out. It is time for the truth to be revealed.
It is extreme bad news for all the non-reptilian species for their end is coming. It is also bad news for the Dracos, as well, because they will no longer be needed to manage. It would be like a company slim down restructuring for the reptilian middle managers, and they will be trashed with the others, just like the Satanists were dumped by Satan Lucifer and the fallen angel corporate executives. This is what happens when you sell your soul to the devil. He will eventually trash you. The devil does not give his life for you on the cross to save you like God does, but the devil sucks you dry and poops on you and throws you into recycle bin for bigger and better things. Things are not looking good for the universe, once God’s presence is raptured up to heaven, and darkness sets in. Pure evil is not good management for any of the employees or inhabitants of the universe. You can be sure the devil will be ranting and raving after God is finished with humiliating him and uses his Church to stomp on his head, and he is thrown down to the earth. His tail will swipe one-third of the stars or fallen angels down to the earth with him. Imagine yourself stuck in an elevator with a mass murderer psychopath whose wife just left him and who just lost his job and who just found out that he has terminal cancer. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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