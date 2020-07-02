© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Matrix & It's Various Contracts - They Want Us Occupied.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • July 02, 2020
In this video I discuss the various ways that modern life keeps us so occupied that we lose sight of what's important while in our struggle to make ends meet and get all of our obligations done on time. We have become an overworked and non-introspective culture who is constantly worrying about money, jobs, stress, and the various other contracts that we sign up for that the matrix is happy to enlist us into. One of the keys of real health is being able to realize that we are running in a metaphoric rat wheel, and step off it so that we can gauge what is truly important in our lives. Only by realizing that our lives are driven by stress and constantly being busy, can we come to the conclusion that there is more to life than always fretting about mundane things. Start pursuing your dreams.
Shop my Amazon store: http://www.Amazon.com/Shop/SacredSerpent
Uvex Skyper Blue Blocking Glasses https://amzn.to/2VMNt85
Best Shower Filter https://amzn.to/2YsLdAt
Bulk CoQ10: https://amzn.to/2QjAjMO
My Favorite Organic Coffee https://amzn.to/2H2qa0A
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2PNnwQc
L Carnitine: https://amzn.to/2rJh6K8
Megahome Water Distiller https://amzn.to/2DUUxW5
ULTRA B12: https://amzn.to/3525d09
ALEXAPURE Air Filter https://amzn.to/2YvqA6G
Magnesium Caps: https://amzn.to/2QpEiar
Activated Charcoal: https://amzn.to/32NMns0
Budget Water Filtration https://amzn.to/2Q7Ctgf
High Quality Stevia https://amzn.to/2W4mxke
Turmeric Extract https://amzn.to/2Eb27Mt
Schisandra Berries https://amzn.to/2YAmLxn
Spring Dragon Tea: https://amzn.to/377WiMr
Raw Honey: https://amzn.to/33NNqtx
Zhou Magnesium Spray: https://amzn.to/2Xr72Bo
Tension Tamer Tea: https://amzn.to/2QoYTvs
Best Elderberry Formula: https://amzn.to/2CESQeq
Best Kundalini Book: https://amzn.to/3758P3h
Healthy Cat Litter: https://amzn.to/2q32HrT
Best Algal DHA: https://amzn.to/2Kn4LBT
Turmeric/Curcumin Formula: https://amzn.to/2pmb6Go
TAO In A Bottle: https://amzn.to/33KPrqc
Shop my Amazon store: http://www.Amazon.com/Shop/SacredSerpent
Uvex Skyper Blue Blocking Glasses https://amzn.to/2VMNt85
Best Shower Filter https://amzn.to/2YsLdAt
Bulk CoQ10: https://amzn.to/2QjAjMO
My Favorite Organic Coffee https://amzn.to/2H2qa0A
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2PNnwQc
L Carnitine: https://amzn.to/2rJh6K8
Megahome Water Distiller https://amzn.to/2DUUxW5
ULTRA B12: https://amzn.to/3525d09
ALEXAPURE Air Filter https://amzn.to/2YvqA6G
Magnesium Caps: https://amzn.to/2QpEiar
Activated Charcoal: https://amzn.to/32NMns0
Budget Water Filtration https://amzn.to/2Q7Ctgf
High Quality Stevia https://amzn.to/2W4mxke
Turmeric Extract https://amzn.to/2Eb27Mt
Schisandra Berries https://amzn.to/2YAmLxn
Spring Dragon Tea: https://amzn.to/377WiMr
Raw Honey: https://amzn.to/33NNqtx
Zhou Magnesium Spray: https://amzn.to/2Xr72Bo
Tension Tamer Tea: https://amzn.to/2QoYTvs
Best Elderberry Formula: https://amzn.to/2CESQeq
Best Kundalini Book: https://amzn.to/3758P3h
Healthy Cat Litter: https://amzn.to/2q32HrT
Best Algal DHA: https://amzn.to/2Kn4LBT
Turmeric/Curcumin Formula: https://amzn.to/2pmb6Go
TAO In A Bottle: https://amzn.to/33KPrqc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.