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Electrosensitivity: How EMF and WiFi are hurting you
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102 views • February 14, 2020
Sourced from BBC
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P.S. There is a show on netflix called Better Call Saul where they point one of the characters to be some crazy nutjob who is "allergic to EMF", even though emf are man-made and hurt almost all forms of organic life (bugs, plants, animals, even dna and sperm, etc)
Title:
P.S. There is a show on netflix called Better Call Saul where they point one of the characters to be some crazy nutjob who is "allergic to EMF", even though emf are man-made and hurt almost all forms of organic life (bugs, plants, animals, even dna and sperm, etc)
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