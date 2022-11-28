Create New Account
UN Climate Summit Agrees to Rob You for “Reparations”
SHARM EL SHEIK, EGYPT — Governments and dictators assembled at the annual United Nations Climate Conference agreed to seize massive amounts of wealth from what’s left of the western middle classes to pay global warming reparations to the UN and third world governments, explained The New American’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. Having just returned from the UN COP27 Summit, Alex saw the process first hand. The program, described as payment for “loss and damage” caused by western CO2 emissions, is expected to cost trillions of dollars. In exchange for the money, third world kleptocrats will work to keep their people in poverty and make sure they are not allowed to use their own resources. Communist China, meanwhile, will be laughing all the way to the bank as it continuities to increase its CO2 emissions while paying nothing in climate reparations. In fact, the Deep State behind the UN is grooming Beijing for a leadership role in the New World Order.


