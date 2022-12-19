U.S. Tech Exec: Those Who Collaborate With CCP To Sell Out U.S. Interests Should Be Prosecuted and Held Accountable

https://gnews.org/articles/603270

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 U.S. tech executive: The exposure of the evil of the CCP and the revelation of the truth by the NFSC is invaluable. All of you Chinese, for the sake of your families and the sake of your nation, please don't stop, keep going and know that you have backing from all over the world!



