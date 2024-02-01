The man of destruction is near!

2Thess lesson #42; A study in Daniel chapters 8 & 9 give great insight into the end time events concerning the antichrist. Can you recognize the Great Tribulation being built all around you? When it finally comes to fruition, the antichrist will be revealed! Then the 7 years of demonic, deception and destruction will begin in earnest.
