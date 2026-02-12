RT News - February 12 2026 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 12, 2026
rt.com
Bangladesh begins tallying the votes - in its first election since a 2024 uprising that toppled the long-time prime minister. A former Indian high commissioner to the country says there are concerns about the legitimacy of the vote. With Washington stoking tensions in the Middle East, the US flag is burnt on the streets of Tehran. An Iranian government spokesperson denounces Western sanctions for harming the quality of life of ordinary citizens. Praying for their church. Moldovan Orthodox believers gather in protest at a move by the government, to transfer property away from the influence of the Russian patriarch, to Romanian bishops instead. Locals say they are willing to defend their rights.
