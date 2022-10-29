Create New Account
Stew Peters Full Show: 10/28/22 with Dr. David Martin
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 24 days ago

Stew Peters: Dr. David Martin SOUNDS The Alarm On CDC Crimes Against Humanity, Black Pastor DEFENDS Ye!. After the hefty price of $44 billion, Elon purchases Twitter. Now the purge begins, and the woke employees and "fact checkers" are fired!

What does this entail for platforms like ours, who prioritize freedom of speech and the truth?

  Mike Dillon with FiltersSuck.com joins to detail the Elite's tactics in poisoning the atmosphere, as a method to depopulate the world! Vaccine shedding is causing hundreds to feel ill, as the Globalists force injections.

  Kanye West went outside the limits of what public figures are allowed to say and think, and so elites have made it their mission to completely destroy him.

He’s treated like a demonic force. Pastor Mark Burns joins to defend him.


We’ve spent a lot of time the past week talking about the CDC recommendation that all children in America get the Covid shots, and all the boosters, as part of their regular vaccine regimen.

Even though the shots can cause myocarditis and heart failure and all other kinds of real health problems. Dr. David Martin joins with more.

  Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabdr david martinstew petersdr jane rudy

