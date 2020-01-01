© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson WARNS President Trump on Election Fraud
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • January 01, 2020
Tucker Carlson WARNS President Trump on Election Fraud "You Will NOT Get Reelected Unless You Restrain Google!"
GOOGLE, THE MOST POWERFUL COMPANY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, NEEDS TO BE BROKEN UP FOR ANTITRUST MONOPOLY VIOLATIONS.
BIG TECH CORPORATIONS ARE A POLITICAL ORGANIZTION THAT SEEK SPECIFIC POLITCAL ENDS, AND HAVE THE UNREGULATED POWER TO DETERMINE PRESIDENTIAL OUTCOMES.
CURRENLTLY WHAT PEOPLE SEE AND READ IS DETERMINED
WHOLLY BY A HANDFULL OF TECH COMPANIES ALL OF WHOM ARE POLITICALLY ACTIVE AGAINST THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION. THEY SEE HIM AS AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO THEIR EXISTENCE. WITHOUT OVERSIGHT, THESE CORPORATIONS HAVE AND WILL DETERMINE OUR COUNTRY’S FUTURE THROUGH FRAUDULANT ELECTIONS AT ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT.
GOOGLE, THE MOST POWERFUL COMPANY IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, NEEDS TO BE BROKEN UP FOR ANTITRUST MONOPOLY VIOLATIONS.
BIG TECH CORPORATIONS ARE A POLITICAL ORGANIZTION THAT SEEK SPECIFIC POLITCAL ENDS, AND HAVE THE UNREGULATED POWER TO DETERMINE PRESIDENTIAL OUTCOMES.
CURRENLTLY WHAT PEOPLE SEE AND READ IS DETERMINED
WHOLLY BY A HANDFULL OF TECH COMPANIES ALL OF WHOM ARE POLITICALLY ACTIVE AGAINST THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION. THEY SEE HIM AS AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO THEIR EXISTENCE. WITHOUT OVERSIGHT, THESE CORPORATIONS HAVE AND WILL DETERMINE OUR COUNTRY’S FUTURE THROUGH FRAUDULANT ELECTIONS AT ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.