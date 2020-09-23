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Covid19 et le Vaccin contre la Grippe. Aucun problème ? - Silvano Trotta
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148 views • September 23, 2020
23 septembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Vaccination-Grippe:c
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
En attendant le Vaccin contre le Covid19 dont l'OMS ne lui réclame que 50% d'efficacité alors que d'autres traitements sont largement supérieurs à ce chiffre, on veut nous vacciner contre la Grippe. Mais quelle Grippe ? Et n'y-a-t-il vraiment aucun danger d'interférence virale ?
Sources :
https://hcqwhitepaper.com/
https://www.worldtribune.com/effectiveness-of-hydroxychloroquine-was-hiding-in-plain-sight/
https://fr.sputniknews.com/sante/202009211044463662-loms-annonce-le-principal-critere-pour-un-vaccin-efficace-contre-le-covid/
https://francais.rt.com/international/78945-vaccin-astrazeneca-contre-covid-19-deux-volontaires-atteints-troubles-neurologiques
https://www.francebleu.fr/infos/sante-sciences/coronavirus-il-raconte-son-traitement-a-l-hydroxychloroquine-1600762347
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19313647
https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/cda-surveil-ozflu-flucurr.htm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8760031/Expert-claims-Sweden-herd-immunity-coronavirus.html?ito=push-notification&;ci=35308&si=6607384
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lvb7OSAKbfo
https://www.usinenouvelle.com/article/avec-son-premier-vaccin-contre-le-covid-19-sanofi-pasteur-va-doubler-ses-capacites-mondiales.N1000559
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
En attendant le Vaccin contre le Covid19 dont l'OMS ne lui réclame que 50% d'efficacité alors que d'autres traitements sont largement supérieurs à ce chiffre, on veut nous vacciner contre la Grippe. Mais quelle Grippe ? Et n'y-a-t-il vraiment aucun danger d'interférence virale ?
Sources :
https://hcqwhitepaper.com/
https://www.worldtribune.com/effectiveness-of-hydroxychloroquine-was-hiding-in-plain-sight/
https://fr.sputniknews.com/sante/202009211044463662-loms-annonce-le-principal-critere-pour-un-vaccin-efficace-contre-le-covid/
https://francais.rt.com/international/78945-vaccin-astrazeneca-contre-covid-19-deux-volontaires-atteints-troubles-neurologiques
https://www.francebleu.fr/infos/sante-sciences/coronavirus-il-raconte-son-traitement-a-l-hydroxychloroquine-1600762347
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19313647
https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/cda-surveil-ozflu-flucurr.htm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8760031/Expert-claims-Sweden-herd-immunity-coronavirus.html?ito=push-notification&;ci=35308&si=6607384
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lvb7OSAKbfo
https://www.usinenouvelle.com/article/avec-son-premier-vaccin-contre-le-covid-19-sanofi-pasteur-va-doubler-ses-capacites-mondiales.N1000559
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