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Ferris State History Professor Insane Rant
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191 views • January 16, 2022
From Ethan Huff's post
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-15-barry-mehler-unhinged-grades-predestination-disease-vectors.html
Ferris State Prof. Barry Mehler goes on unhinged rant, says he assigns grades randomly using “predestination” because his students are just “vectors of disease”
The video is the full version of Professor Barry Mehler's rant.
Quite interesting and rather humorous. If you are offended by foul language please skip and go to the next video.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-15-barry-mehler-unhinged-grades-predestination-disease-vectors.html
Ferris State Prof. Barry Mehler goes on unhinged rant, says he assigns grades randomly using “predestination” because his students are just “vectors of disease”
The video is the full version of Professor Barry Mehler's rant.
Quite interesting and rather humorous. If you are offended by foul language please skip and go to the next video.
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