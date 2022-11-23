"The Sixth Seal" on "Answers for our Time" with host Jessica Knock, Dr Stephen Pidgeon & Jon Hallam

The Book of Revelation was given as a mysterious, closed and sealed book. It was SEALED WITH SEVEN SEALS. It is similar to the book of Daniel, which Yahuah told Daniel was sealed until the time of the end.

If this knowledge was mean to be hidden, Yahuah never would have revealed it in the first place. He meant for those seals to be opened, in fact He intended this critical prophetic book to be UNDERSTOOD in our time today and help us navigate these prophetic times we live in.