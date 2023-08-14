Create New Account
Understanding the Nov. 7th Ohio Anti-Parent/Anti-Woman Amendment
Lizzy1776
Visit rtlaohio.org for details.  Ohio is in a battle to protect life!  On 11/7/23, Ohioans will vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that will radically change Ohio laws, particularly regarding abortion but also any decision a minor might have regarding his or her reproductive systems.  Come join the fight.  Volunteer to help at volunteer.createdequal.org today!

