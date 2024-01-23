Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great Taking creator David Webb talks to Mike Adams about the coming financial COLLAPSE and mass CONFISCATION event
channel image
Health Ranger Report
43864 Subscribers
7987 views
Published 16 hours ago

- Property ownership and money with documentary creator David Webb. (0:00)

- Financial subterfuge and ownership rights. (0:48)

- Financial system vulnerabilities and central bank power. (7:36)

- Financial bubbles and central bank digital currencies. (16:23)

- Economic history, totalitarianism, and money creation. (24:28)

- Money creation, warfare, and social control. (32:47)

- Financial collapse, debt, and asset preservation. (40:21)

- Gold backs as a hedge against financial collapse. (48:45)


To learn more, visit: https://thegreattaking.com/


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

Keywords
bookmike adamscollapsefedmoneygovernmentgoldpeoplespecial reportinterviewsdebtpublicbanksrealpointcreatedassetshappeningjp morgansecuritieslehmanbrighteon broadcast newssecured creditorsfinancial assets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket