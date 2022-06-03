There Are Two Kinds Of Fear (Spiritual Warfare)

Pay attention to the fear in Revelation 21:8 KJV. Remember without the leading of the Spirit of God we are no match for the devil. He knows how to get us on his side and have us be ignorant that we are. Remember he got angels on his side and they are destined to the lake of fire. Once we do not put ourselves first before God and submit to the leading of His Spirit, we will overcome the world and the devil. It is by grace through FAITH we are saved. The devil will make us think we can be saved by grace through FEAR using our emotions. He is also using fear and peoples emotions to get guns from the American people, but you will see far more death/killings by your world leaders than anyone else at the direction of the Antichrist who is operating behind the scenes.