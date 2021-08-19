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Hillary Clinton's second pedophile snuff film surfaced. She is a "MALE" Pleidian-Draco hybrid spirit
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296 views • August 19, 2021
A second snuff film of the feminist leader Hillary Clinton has surfaced on the dark net. It is a hundred times worse than the first one where Hillary Clinton was filmed cutting the face skin off of a little human girl alive, and placing it on her own face to make fun of the humans, before lesbian raping her, and skewering her, and eating her. They torture the children to increase adrenalin in the vampire adrenochrome blood they drink. Hillary Clinton cut off the skin on the face of the two ten year old girls chained to the tree and the bed, and danced around them with the face skin on their own face laughing, and cut her stomach to pull out the intestines, and they are very used to jamming a pointed forceps up the nose to pull out her brain which they call the “walnut,” and Hillary Clinton and her lesbian girlfriend Huma Abedin ate half of each. The girls were tortured so badly that they could not tell if the corpse is a boy or a girl. In the video, David Zublick says you can hear the children begging to be killed already. All these lesbian feminist leaders like Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga and Katy Perry and “Planned Parenthood” pedophile cannibal industry Illuminati New Age Wicca witch leaders are male demon spirits, so they rape and eat our human girls and try to kill the real Christian men. It is like all these cross-dressing drag queen world rulers “gay mafia elite” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magic “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal “Bohemian Grove” globalist elite presidents, prime ministers, congress parliament members, Hollywood celebrities, royal families, popes cardinals, idol singers, church pastors, military leaders above the rank of full-bird colonel and general and admiral, designers, artists, corporate executives, CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders, Nazi SS 4th Reich leaders, mainstream media celebrities, communist party leaders, Muslim leaders, Buddhist monks, cult leaders, monastery priests, Hindu gurus, famous models, etc. are all female spirits inside male bodies, so they sodomize our human boys. The female demon spirits prefer to live in male cloned hybrid human avatar bodies, and the male demon spirits prefer to live in female cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. This is why the female feminists lesbian rape our human girls and babies, and the male feminist world leaders sodomize our human boys and babies. The mysterious envelopes which were passed out by Donald Trump at President George Bush’s funeral is called “Club Dozen.” The secret society Nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden and Mike Pence send these “Club Dozen” orders to assemble for a meeting. Donald Trump did not get one, because he is the chairman who is organizing and sending out this command for the meeting. The Indiana state freemason Satanist Draco avatar pedophile cannibal child trafficking ring leader Vice President Pence, who had tried to assassinate Donald Trump, also received an envelope. The feminist leader Hillary Clinton gets angry when she is called “sister”, because she is a male Draco Pleiadian hybrid pedophile cannibal nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar in a cloned hybrid human avatar body. Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels told Donald Trump to do this ridiculous fake theatrics of passing out envelopes at the Bush funeral where the entire dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace is watching on TV, in order to deceive the humans who were awakened to the truth by the real Christians, who exposed the Illuminati and who could not be assassinated no matter how much they tried, into thinking that the envelope was to show that they will all be arrested and executed and the humans will live happily ever after just like in the fairy tales.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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