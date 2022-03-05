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DARPA's Project DEFUSE Brining MORE of Fauci's Bioweapons Against Americans
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486 views • March 05, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
The Dr. Jane Ruby Show is dedicated to Truth in Medicine and today's show is no exception, Dr. Jane reviews the stunning expose brought forward by DRASTIC Research, the group that unveiled the illegal criminal activity by Anthony Fauci, Ecohealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, college drop out Bill Gates, and how EHA brokered deals with corrupt US Government officials in HHS to fund countless proposals for Gain of Function programs and proves that the Covid Pandemic was a premeditated, strategic plan for racketeering, money laundering, and death and destruction. Premium members will get a closer look at their criminal activity and how they planned phony variants and pushed bioweapon death and destruction all over the world. The show ends with a discussion with powerhouse physician and spiritual warrior, Dr. Stella Immanuel.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwgwjh-live-darpas-project-defuse-bringing-more-of-faucis-bioweapons-against-ameri.html
The Dr. Jane Ruby Show is dedicated to Truth in Medicine and today's show is no exception, Dr. Jane reviews the stunning expose brought forward by DRASTIC Research, the group that unveiled the illegal criminal activity by Anthony Fauci, Ecohealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, college drop out Bill Gates, and how EHA brokered deals with corrupt US Government officials in HHS to fund countless proposals for Gain of Function programs and proves that the Covid Pandemic was a premeditated, strategic plan for racketeering, money laundering, and death and destruction. Premium members will get a closer look at their criminal activity and how they planned phony variants and pushed bioweapon death and destruction all over the world. The show ends with a discussion with powerhouse physician and spiritual warrior, Dr. Stella Immanuel.
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwgwjh-live-darpas-project-defuse-bringing-more-of-faucis-bioweapons-against-ameri.html
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