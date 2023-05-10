https://gettr.com/post/p2givpp6640
中共的3F计划和13579计划就是消灭所有白人的计划。
The CCP's 3F plan and the 13579 plan are the plans to wipe out all white people.
@asheinamerica @ryanmatta
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
