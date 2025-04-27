Lady Gaga Evokes Antichrist at Coachella ON WATCH DAY 2025!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few days ago, while preparing to publish the 12th installment in a chess-death themed video series, I made an important discovery. When Lady Gaga headlined the opening of the festival, Coachella 2025, it marked the 13th day of the 1st month on the Lord's calendar. That's a big deal because the antichrist was very strongly modeled on the very special day of the year that we're led to watch for that very thing! Let me expand on that. Her performance modeled the antichrist on the very day of the year that we're led to expect the revealing of the lawless one, antichrist, the beasts! The context is all the more plain when you consider Lady Gaga's show within the framework of holy week and the Feast of Passover.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/LadyGagaCoachellaHolyWeek.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com