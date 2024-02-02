Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scientist Dennis Rancourt on Why You Should Not Blindly Trust 'the Science'
channel image
NZ Will Remember
37 Subscribers
145 views
Published Yesterday

Fascinating insights from Canadian Scientist Dennis Rancourt on the corruption and politicisation of Science. Bottom line. Be skeptical and question absolutely everything.

SOURCE:

VSRF Live #112: Vax Mass Homicide
https://rumble.com/v4alctk-vsrf-live-112-vax-mass-homicide.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow

Keywords
sciencestevekirschdennisrancourtcorruptscience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket