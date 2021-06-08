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John McCain's witch wife accidentally admits she knew that 99% of elites are pedophile cannibal Satanists & Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert's blackmail pedophile cannibal tapes are exposed
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571 views • June 08, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
Videos show that John McCain’s witch wife admits she knew about Epstein island and 99.9% of elites are involved in the 800 million human children MILAB-abduction pedophile cannibal child trafficking ring and the White House Capitol Supreme Court building underground Satanist torture child rape cannibal dungeons connected to all the capitol buildings in the world with maglev trains that goes to any nation in a few minutes. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is blackmailed by Epstein island pedophile cannibal tapes, and he was raising two orphans as child rape sacrifice human meat cattle for Satanist rituals. As I shared many years ago, all court judges are chosen by the black nobility families Draco avatar rulers based on blackmail criminal records.
99.9% of the "hero children's rescue saviors good guys role" and "scapegoat villain children's adrenochrome blood drinking bad guys role" (Satanism's doctrine of dualism theatrics game) politicians, Hollywood celebrities, idol singers, corporate leaders, court judges, police leaders, CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders, royal families, black nobility families, Vatican, UN, media people, social media censorship team people, assassins trying to cook alive us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons (they never try to kill religious Christian gutter scums), nursery & school teachers, orphanage people, church leaders, religious leaders, Global Ethics Foundation fallen angel avatars, etc., are all involved in the MILAB-abduction of 800 million human children and 40 - 60 million people abducted every year. Their media exposing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as a pedophile cannibal Satanist, sacrificing and eating children alive on Epstein Island, and buying two adopted children to raise as cattle for the satanic sacrifice sex magick rape sodomy cannibal rituals by his fellow Satanist elites at Epstein Island and thousands of similar pedophile cannibal witch ritual sites, is again just a scapegoat to cover up the rest of the 33.3% of Western feminist nations’ non-humans, whenever we real Christians expose them. It keeps the humans docile and happy and satisfied. They all knew about the pedophile cannibal rituals for thousands of years, just like John McCain’s witch wife slipped her mouth and accidentally admitted. As I exposed many years ago, all court judges are chosen by their criminal records and blackmailed by the black nobility families. The police and courts were made by them to protect themselves, and to frame and kill the whistleblower humans for thousands of years. The entire FBI team that was investigating Hillary Clinton’s hundreds of murders and pedophile cannibal child trafficking ring all got killed. End of transmission… How do we real Christians know that they have not repented or have gotten rid of their own pedophile cannibal people, as they claimed that they were all arrested and executed in Gitmo and brought to justice and replaced by clones? It is because those who they claim to be doing this, such as Donald Trump are the criminals themselves, and they are covering it up, and they have not arrested all the 33.3% Western feminist nations' non-humans who are involved, and they are censoring all the real Christians' information, and removing all the photos from the Internet, and hiding everything, instead of exposing their own sins and apologizing and repenting and receiving Jesus as Savior. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Videos show that John McCain’s witch wife admits she knew about Epstein island and 99.9% of elites are involved in the 800 million human children MILAB-abduction pedophile cannibal child trafficking ring and the White House Capitol Supreme Court building underground Satanist torture child rape cannibal dungeons connected to all the capitol buildings in the world with maglev trains that goes to any nation in a few minutes. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is blackmailed by Epstein island pedophile cannibal tapes, and he was raising two orphans as child rape sacrifice human meat cattle for Satanist rituals. As I shared many years ago, all court judges are chosen by the black nobility families Draco avatar rulers based on blackmail criminal records.
99.9% of the "hero children's rescue saviors good guys role" and "scapegoat villain children's adrenochrome blood drinking bad guys role" (Satanism's doctrine of dualism theatrics game) politicians, Hollywood celebrities, idol singers, corporate leaders, court judges, police leaders, CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders, royal families, black nobility families, Vatican, UN, media people, social media censorship team people, assassins trying to cook alive us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons (they never try to kill religious Christian gutter scums), nursery & school teachers, orphanage people, church leaders, religious leaders, Global Ethics Foundation fallen angel avatars, etc., are all involved in the MILAB-abduction of 800 million human children and 40 - 60 million people abducted every year. Their media exposing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as a pedophile cannibal Satanist, sacrificing and eating children alive on Epstein Island, and buying two adopted children to raise as cattle for the satanic sacrifice sex magick rape sodomy cannibal rituals by his fellow Satanist elites at Epstein Island and thousands of similar pedophile cannibal witch ritual sites, is again just a scapegoat to cover up the rest of the 33.3% of Western feminist nations’ non-humans, whenever we real Christians expose them. It keeps the humans docile and happy and satisfied. They all knew about the pedophile cannibal rituals for thousands of years, just like John McCain’s witch wife slipped her mouth and accidentally admitted. As I exposed many years ago, all court judges are chosen by their criminal records and blackmailed by the black nobility families. The police and courts were made by them to protect themselves, and to frame and kill the whistleblower humans for thousands of years. The entire FBI team that was investigating Hillary Clinton’s hundreds of murders and pedophile cannibal child trafficking ring all got killed. End of transmission… How do we real Christians know that they have not repented or have gotten rid of their own pedophile cannibal people, as they claimed that they were all arrested and executed in Gitmo and brought to justice and replaced by clones? It is because those who they claim to be doing this, such as Donald Trump are the criminals themselves, and they are covering it up, and they have not arrested all the 33.3% Western feminist nations' non-humans who are involved, and they are censoring all the real Christians' information, and removing all the photos from the Internet, and hiding everything, instead of exposing their own sins and apologizing and repenting and receiving Jesus as Savior. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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