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The Rocketeer Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0023
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2 views • July 08, 2020
Today, we are looking at The Rocketeer. We know that this movie was greenlight because of the success of Tim Burton’s Batman. But so were a lot of movies back in the 1990s. So, the question on the table is how did this movie fare against the rest of the movies inspired by Batman 89’? Did it do enough to stand on it’s own? Or was this movie destined to be lost in the shuffle even with Timothy Dalton headlining?
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Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
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