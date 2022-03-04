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Ernst Zundel - Setting the Record Straight (2 of 2) 2003
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21 views • March 04, 2022
This documentary was shot in 2003. It's titled "Setting the Record Straight" and was released in DVD format. This video is the second and final part in a two part series and it is 2 Hours 01 minute and 52 seconds long.
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